Dobry, Alberta M.



Alberta M. Dobry died on Friday, November 8, 2024. Born on September 1, 1937, in Killam, Alberta, Canada, she was the daughter of Dorothy M. Farquharson and Edmund J. Dobry. In 1944 the family moved to Schuyler, NE, where she attended school and graduated in 1956. She continued her schooling and earned a B.S. degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1960), a M.Ed. at the University of Missouri-Columbia (1965), and a Ph.D. at Michigan State University (1973). She began her professional career as a teacher at Oakland High School, Oakland, NE (1960-62) and Raytown Junior High School, Raytown, MO (1962-64). She became a teaching assistant at the University of Missouri-Columbia, MO (1964). She was an Instructor at Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, (1965-67). She went on to be a teaching assistant (1967-69) and Instructor (1969-70) in the College of Education at Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI. She was an Assistant Professor in the College of Human Ecology, Michigan State University (1970-1974).



In 1974, Dr. Dobry moved to Fargo, ND, to serve as the Department Chair and Associate Professor of Home Economics Education at North Dakota State University (NDSU). She was promoted to Professor in 1980. While at NDSU, she became the Coordinator of the Teacher Education Program (1990-1991), and Director of Continuing Education (1991-1992). From 1992 until her retirement, she was Director of Student Academic Affairs and University Registrar. In 2002, she received the honor of being appointed Emeritus Professor. Throughout her career, she was author and co-author of numerous grants and publications and was the recipient of many honors and awards. She became a nationally sought after speaker and workshop presenter throughout her career in the areas of assessment and evaluation and, teacher education. Dr. Dobry was recognized for her leadership skills and extensive knowledge of parliamentary procedure. She held the honor of being elected at state and national levels to many offices of various professional organizations and honor societies.



Upon retirement, she remained in Fargo and became active in several volunteer activities and civic organizations until 1992 when she moved to Springfield, Ohio. Once settled, she resumed her activities in Retired Teachers, the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Friends of the Library, WASSO, and as volunteer at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.



She is proceeded in death by her parents and a brother, Maurice. She is survived by her brother, Warren Dobry and his wife Marlys, Monmouth IL, cousins Lynda Gerber (Bob), Loveland, CO, and Fred Wigington (Paula), Schuyler, NE. Alberta is also survived by her chosen family. Denise Sharp, her chosen daughter and chosen son-in-law, Steve, and her chosen granddaughter Katherine Alberta Sharp, Ph.D., Rolla, MO and grandson Wesley L.T. Sharp, Springfield, OH.



A Christian mass will be held at 10:30 am, St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone Street, Springfield OH, Friends will be received prior to the mass, from 9:15  10:15 am at The Landing at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone Street, Springfield OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Department of Teacher Education, Missouri S&T, Rolla MO by going to http://giving.mst.edu/ and select "Give Now." From the drop-down menu, select "Designations" and enter code #709650, mark the "Teacher Education Gift Fund" and enter the donation amount. In the in the box intended for "other designation" please enter "In memory of Alberta M. Dobry, PhD, select "next" to complete your information.



