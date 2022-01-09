DOBYNS, Mildred E.



85, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. She was born January 11, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John C. and



Margaret Ruth Hollis. Mildred enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and especially loved Ohio State football. She is survived by her children: Tana Lynch, Michael (Linda) Dobyns and Jack (Denise) Dobyns; two sisters: Sue Hollis of Oregon and Rosemary Kushmaul; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband,



William Dobyns in 2003 and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



