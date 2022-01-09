Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DOBYNS, Mildred

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DOBYNS, Mildred E.

85, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. She was born January 11, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John C. and

Margaret Ruth Hollis. Mildred enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and especially loved Ohio State football. She is survived by her children: Tana Lynch, Michael (Linda) Dobyns and Jack (Denise) Dobyns; two sisters: Sue Hollis of Oregon and Rosemary Kushmaul; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband,

William Dobyns in 2003 and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top