Docken, Shirley M.



age 90, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio Living Hospice at www.ohioliving.org and the Air Force Museum Foundation at www.airforcemuseumfoundation.org. Full remembrances can be found at www.Routsong.com.



