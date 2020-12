DOERNER, David Scott





Age 64, originally from Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Phoenix, AZ. David was an Honorable Navy Veteran. After the Navy, David worked for the Airlines for over 45 years. Preceded in death his father Louis Doerner, mother Laura Harmon Landsaw, brother Joseph, sisters Skip and Terri, nephew Steven Doerner. Survived by his brothers Louis and Wally, sisters Barbara, Beverly, LuAnn, Becky, Jodie, and Tony, numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Graveside services on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1:00 pm, at DAYTON MEMORIAL PARK, 1835 NORTH DIXIE DR., FRONT MAUSOLEUM, ENTER PROPERTY - TURN LEFT, PAST OFFICE, BUILDING ON LEFT. MASKS REQUIRED!!! We will have some there.