DOGAN, Darryl



Darryl Dogan, 64, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born in Bronx, New York, on June 23, 1957, a child of



William and Marie Dogan.



He was a veteran of the Air Force and retired after 20 years of service as a Tech Sergeant. Upon retirement from the military, Darryl worked as a Postal Supervisor in Springfield and Dayton, Ohio. He had a voracious love of music with a huge preference for Jimmy Hendrix, having an exhaustive collection of his recordings and albums. Darryl was also a drummer.



Before his death, Darryl was preparing to build a music studio in his home and had acquired much of the equipment for its construction.



Darryl leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife, Janine (Strother); mother, Marie; daughter, Beth (Bobby); grandsons, Dominique and Jaxon; great-granddaughter, Dream; brothers, William and Mike; sisters, Robin and Vetta; two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Strother and Jesse Roper; sister-in-law, Jocelyn



Roper; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, William; father-in-law, B.J. Strother; and brother, Ronnie.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45506. United States Air Force Military Honors to follow.



Arrangements entrusted into the caring hands of KINLEY Funeral Home.

