DOMANSKY, Edward John



Age 91 of Kettering, born March 8, 1930, passed away November 24, 2021, from CHF and complications. Son of the late



Joseph and Stella (Chorazewicz) Domansky, and preceded in death by his brother Raymond Domansky.



Ed was a graduate of Stivers High School in Dayton class of 48. He served in the US Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was a pipe fitter for UA Local 162, a former member of Box 21 Rescue, a volunteer fireman for the city of Kettering for 20 years and a generous lifelong blood donor.



Survived by his wife of 64 years Carlie Daugherty Domansky, son Douglas (Sharon) Domansky, daughter Lynn Domansky, brother John (Wanda) Domansky, sister Mary Ann Smith and step grandchildren Jillian Stoltz, Garth Stoltz and Nolan Stoltz. He was blessed in life with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends, all which he held in high regard.



Ed was always interested in learning and doing new things and was an avid UD Flyer fan, belonging to the UD Flyers Club and Milton Athletic Club. He volunteered for the City of Kettering. He enjoyed golf, taking walks and spending time with family. He looked after his family with love and devotion and was never too busy to help a friend. He will be greatly missed.



Thank you to Hospice of Dayton for the kind and gentle care he received in his last few weeks and his exceptional physicians and medical teams through Kettering Health Network.



Service will be Wednesday, December 1st at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills, visitation at 10 am with funeral following at 11 am. Internment in David's Cemetery. The family asks that attendees wear masks.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton and consideration given to making a blood donation in his honor.

