Dominguez, Margaret

Dominguez (Swanson), Margaret Ann



Margaret Ann Dominguez, 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2023. She was born to Hazel and Franklin Swanson on September 9, 1931 in Gallipolis, Ohio, and was the oldest of 5 children.



Margaret spent many years working at Wenchell's Donuts in CA, and loved to tell her family how customers would wait for her to serve them, even though other clerks were available, because they liked how she always made sure their order was right. Margaret was also passionate about reading. She especially loved biographies and medical books.



Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Paul Michael Wooten, in 2010. She is survived by three children and their family, Carol (Bob) Robinson, Deborah (Ralph) Lowe, and David (Debbie) Wooten, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.



Please join us in celebrating Margaret's life on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10a.m. at Swart Funeral Home, 207 E Central Ave, West Carrollton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support literacy for children at https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/donate/.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com