Donald Bastian

Bastian, Donald Gene "Don"



Donald Gene Bastian, 89, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2025, just seven weeks after the passing of his beloved wife of 67 years, Charlotte Bastian. He is survived by his three children Jeffery Bastian (Martha), Gregory Bastian (Janet) and Cathleen Anderson (Grant). Born in Lyons, New York, Don was a 1959 graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and served eight years in the United States Navy Reserve. He enjoyed a distinguished career as a Mechanical Engineer, ultimately owning a consulting business serving commercial printers worldwide. He is survived by his children, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Don will be remembered for his dedication to family, his sharp mind, and a life well lived.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com