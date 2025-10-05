Donald Brown

Brown, Rev. Donald "Don"



Rev. Don Brown left for his heavenly home on Sept. 22, 2025 at the Otterbein Tipp City Senior Living Community. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Linda Ginter Brown, son Rob Brown of Greensburg, PA sisters, La Vada Green of Lexington KY and Joyce Sanborn (Brian) of Pleasanton, CA, a step-sister, Donna Mitchell of Clear Oaks, CA, brothers Mike Begley (Sylvia), Rocky Begley (Karen) both of Union, KY six grandchildren, Dusty (Renee), Jessica, Jennifer (Vince) Sara, Daniel and Paul; three great-grandchildren, Ann, Michael, and Chris. Don was born in St. Helena CA on October 24, 1939 to the late Virginia Martin and Granville Brown. His bonus dad, J. L. Begley, his step-father, also preceded him in death. Don spent 35 plus years in management in Cincinnati and Dayton. In his fifties, he answered God's call and enrolled in United Theological Seminary where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. He spent his remaining years as a Bi-Vocational Minister, serving churches who couldn't afford a full-time pastor. Later, he served on the staff of First Baptist Church of Dayton, as an Associate Pastor for three years, and later as Director of the Jail Ministry. In addition to his passion for ministry, Don was a World War II scholar. His utmost desire was to tell the stories of each veteran who served in Ohio and Kentucky. His meticulous and prodigious research resulted in documentation of these veterans who gave the utmost for their country. He was a kind and humble man. Don had many interests including Bible Study, travel, art, reading and research. He loved collecting books. An afternoon spent in his office reading and studying brought him great pleasure. As his final act of service, Don donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, at Wright State University. A memorial service will be held Saturday October 11th at First Baptist Church of Dayton, 111 W. Monument, Dayton OH, with Visitation at 10:00, service at 11:00, luncheon at 12:00. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist of Dayton Music Fund, 111 West Monument, Dayton, OH, 45402.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com