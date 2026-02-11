Donald Denlinger

Denlinger, Donald "Don"



Age 98, of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, February 8, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn & Grace (Kemp) Denlinger; and loving wife, Mildred (DeGroat) Denlinger, who he met in 1948 while skating at the Chautauqua Skating Rink. Don is survived children, Nancy (Terry) Lenhart, Marvin (Regena) Denlinger, Mark Denlinger, and Kevin (Gail) Denlinger; sister, Shirley Lauver; sister-in-law, Janet (Mark) Shaw; former daughter-in-law, Beth Denlinger; 9 grandchildren, Kelly Lenhart, Justin Lenhart, Emily (Trevor) Dahlke, Jesse Denlinger, Sarah Snook, Katie LoPresti, Jamie Denlinger, Matthew (Amber) Denlinger, and Joshua Denlinger; 14 great grandchildren, Dyllan; Lauryn, Kenley, and Trinity Hawkins; Ryan and Madison Lenhart; Willow and Felix Dahlke; Emma and Sophie Ma; Jeffrey Snook; Frances Farris; Kayleigh Allshouse, Chandler Rhodus; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous fond friends and family (past and present). Don grew up on a farm where as a boy they farmed with horses eventually progressing to his own operation as a farmer in New Lebanon. He served honorably in the Army with the Special Category Army Personnel With Air Force (SCARWAF) during the Korean War. He was well known as a postman in New Lebanon and could recall many of his residents addresses long into his later years. Don and wife Mildred were members and youth ministers at Antioch United Methodist Church for many years. Most recently, they have been dedicated members of Slifers Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held from 11:30am-1:00pm with funeral to begin at 1:00pm on Friday, February 13, 2026 at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Jamie, Don's Hospice nurse with Grand Lake Hospice as well as Rev. Kazy Hinds and the Slifers Church family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Slifers Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Clayton Road, Farmersville, Ohio 45325 or Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 East Spring St., St. Mary's, Ohio 45885. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



