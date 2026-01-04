Donald Eifert

Eifert, Donald "Don"



Donald Charles Eifert, 89, of Dayton, died peacefully December 27, 2025, at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Born on June 24, 1936, in Celina, Ohio to Oscar and Adella Eifert. He graduated from St. John's High School in Maria Stein, Ohio, as Valedictorian in 1954, from the University of Dayton in 1958, and from The Ohio State University in 1965. He cherished his time as a member of the University of Dayton Band, including serving as band president. This is where he met the love of his life, Joan Marie Wittman and they were married August 16, 1958. He started his 40-year+ education career at New Bremen School as the Music Director then advanced his career as Music and Band Director at Roosevelt High School. Don was also a Guidance Counselor at both Colonel White High School, followed by 22 years at Oakwood High School where he was elected to the Oakwood Educational Hall of Honor. After retiring from Oakwood High School, he worked part-time as a School Counselor at both St. Anthony Elementary School and Hillel Academy. Don was a long-standing choir member of Corpus Christi Choir and St. Anthony Choir, both in Dayton, Ohio. He leaves behind his Beloved wife Joan of 67 years; his seven children Christopher (Paula), Chuck, Craig (Carol), Laura, Sheri, Douglas (Beth), and Randy; 15 grandchildren Dean (Hanna), Dan (Jaquelyn), Kristie (Zack), Stephen (Lindsay), Brandon, Rachel (Ryan), David, Andrew, Paige (Kevin), Erica, Clara, Lauren, Caroline, Matthew, and Eric: 10 Great Grandchildren; his siblings Patricia (Anthony) Mastrangelo and Mary Jane (Bill) Brinck; brothers-in-laws/sisters in-laws Carol (Bill) Duckro, Bob (Carole) Wittman, Dale (Judy) Wittman, Cathy (Joe) Klawon along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Adella, mother and father-in-law Joseph and Erma Wittman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue and Jerry Heckler. The family will receive family and friends 4-7 PM Thursday, January 8th at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 9th 10:30 AM at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 5401 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415. Interment immediately to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul or charity of your choice in Don's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



