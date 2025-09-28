Donald Harkrader

Harkrader, Donald



Donald L. Harkrader passed away the evening of September 22, 2025 at his home in Villa Hills, KY. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 3, 1938 to Benjamin Pierce and Mabel Truster Harkrader. Don was a graduate. Of Hamilton High School, Miami University and taught instrumental music in Middletown, Ohio. Visitation will be held on October 11, 2025 at Christ Covenant Church, 2191 Struble Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 from 1pm to 2pm with a service to immediately follow at 2pm. Condolences can be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com.



