Donald Holland

HOLLAND, Donald Lee



Donald Lee Holland, 76, originally of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 18, 1949, the son of Earl and Janet (Scherer) Holland. Family and friends may gather to celebrate Donald's life on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 1-1:30pm at Woodland Cemetery, where a graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Affinity Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com