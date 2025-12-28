Donald Shuga

Shuga, Donald Clark "Don"



peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, December 21, 2025, at home in Centerville, OH. Born in Cornucopia, WI, Don's life journey was one marked by dedication, service, and the love of his close-knit family.



Don is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie, and a devoted father to daughter Michele (Steve). Though his son Daniel preceded him in death, he is lovingly remembered by daughter-in-law Elaine. Don's legacy continues through his grandchildren, Nathan (Kristen), Rachel (Bradford), Casey (Ted), Joseph (Ally), Justin (Simone), Matt (Jeremy), and Jacob as well as will be forever adored by great-grandchildren, Parker and Penelope.



Rest In Peace, dear Don, until we meet again.



Family will receive visiting friends Monday, January 05, 2026 from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - 6245 Wilmington Pike. Centerville, OH 45459. 2pm Burial and US Navy Funeral Honors will follow at Dayton National Cemetery.



Services and great care have been entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at: www.DaytonFunerals.com





