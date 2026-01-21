Donald Wetta

Wetta, Donald A.



WETTA, Donald A. Jr. age 65 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 19, 2026 at UC Medical Center. He was born on January 20, 1960 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Donald A. and Adele (Nichting) Wetta. He was educated at St. Veronica School, graduating from Badin High School in 1978. In 1980 he married Cynthia A. Urmston. He was employed at Frito Lay as a Route Salesman for 28 years. He is survived by his wife Cindy; two sons, Russell (Andrea) Wetta and Nicholas (Jennifer) Wetta; five grandchildren, Lance, Olivia Olding, Abel, Logan and Lucas; two sisters Donna (Dean) Phillips and Sherri (Gary) Smith; one brother Tommy Wetta; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made online at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



