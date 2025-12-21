Donetta Rineer

Rineer, Donetta May



age 87, of Centerville, OH passed away on Monday, December 15, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10am- 12pm on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at Southbrook Christian Church Reverie, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342. A memorial service will follow at 12pm. A private inurnment will be held at Centerville – Washington Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Neighbor House. Send condolences to the family by signing the guestbook at www.routsong.com.



