Donna Calissi

Calissi, Donna L.



Donna L. Calissi, age 87, of Dayton passed away on January 30, 2026. She was born on December 25, 1938 in Dayton to parents Donald and Viola Stahl. Donna graduated from Fairview High School. Following her education, Donna worked as a legal secretary for 22 years and was an active member of the Dayton Legal Secretaries Association, as well as the Ohio and National Legal Secretaries Associations. In her retirement, Donna loved spending time near the water, whether that was in Coldwater, MI or Inverness, FL. While living in her Florida community, Donna was very involved in coordinating events such as casino boat trips and other activities for the community residents. Donna found the true love of her life in Robert "Bob" Bohn. Together, they owned and operated the BoDon Landing on North Lake from 1979 until Bob's passing in 1989. Donna was also employed by the Great Lakes Bancorp in Coldwater as head teller and customer service representative. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Bob Bohn. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Donald "Chris" Abston and his life partner, Marilee Sillin; beloved niece and nephew, Gary (Ramona) and Lori Grossman (Bob Hogstrom); grandchildren, Nathan Abston (Mary Kraft), Danielle (Rob) Delaney, and Ashlee (Scottie) Kazek, as well as many other family members, including Eric Grossman, Dwight and Sara Plozay. Private family services will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI at a later date. Services in the care of Routsong Funeral Home.



