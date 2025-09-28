Donna Davis

Davis (Shump), Donna Louise



Donna L. Davis, 69, passed away at her home in Russells Point, Ohio, on Sept. 17th 2025. She is survived by her three sons: Christopher (Dana) Hamant, Travis (Ana) Davis, and Matthew (Renee) Davis; ten grandchildren: Sophia, Lilia, Alessandra, Serena, Amelia, Charles, Jaycee, Gregory, Annelise and Nicholi; brothers: David (Sherene) Dillion and Ken (Deborah) Shump.



Born on June 6, 1956, to Donald and Alma Shump, Donna grew up in a military family that eventually settled in Fairborn, Ohio. She graduated from Park Hills High School, Class of '74, and entered the 72nd Dayton Police Academy in 1983. She proudly served the community as a Dayton Police Officer for 25 years before retiring to fulfill her wish of spending her later years at her lake house.



Donna was known for deeply caring for others, giving freely of her time to anyone in need. Though her manner could seem gruff at first, friends soon discovered her humor, kindness, and generosity. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. The family extends deep gratitude to the many friends and neighbors whose support meant so much.



Cremation was entrusted in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



