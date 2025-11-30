Donna Dennis

Dennis (Willis), Donna Ruth



Donna Ruth Dennis, born on March 19,1957 passed away at the age of 68 on November 19, 2025 in Dayton Ohio. Known for her friendly and loving nature. She is survived by her daughter Sara, sons Tim & Riley & several grandchildren, also sisters Susie (Jay) Waldman of Augusta GA & Kathy (Tom) Alexander of Fairborn, she was preceded in death by her parents Jack & Emma Jean (Marsh) Willis, she's retired from Kroger in Fairborn, there will be no services per Donna's wishes



