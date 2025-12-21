Donna Smith

SMITH (Overman), Donna Mae



Donna Mae Smith (Overman),73, passed away December 17th 2025, at Mercy Regional Health hospital in Springfield. She was born November 17th 1952. She graduated from Springfield (South) High school. Donna married Anthony(Tony) Smith(75) on June 30th 1979, married 47 years. Tony adopted Donna's daughter Elisia(Leah) Smith (Leah: 1973- 2021). Donna worked at Honeywell for many years before her retirement. Donna was a part of Northside Church of God and was a very dedicated Christian. In addition to Tony, Donna is lived on through her two siblings living in Louisiana James Overman (wife Kim) and Linda Overman-Kadair, as well as one sibling living in Springfield Russ Overman (wife Dawn). She is also survived through her grandchildren Cameron Lattimer (Wife Cherish) and Kaeley Whetstine (Husband Stephen). Finally her most prized possessions, her great grandchildren who she loved dearly, Leeloo Lattimer and Colter Whetstine. Donna did not wish for a funeral or celebration of life. She is to be cremated. Keep her and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.





