Donnita Owens

Age 88, formerly of Perrysville, Ohio (Ashland County) and Cincinnati, passed away on January 7, 2026, at Westover Retirement Community. Donnita was born in Perrysville on March 16, 1937, to the late Russell and Evelyn (Zellner) Darling. Donnita attended college and was employed as a file clerk for many years at McCluskey Chevrolet. She had a wide variety of interests including skiing, equestrian sports, and a love of animals. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Rev. Anthony Payton officiating. Immediately following the service, interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Blue Ash, Ohio. Donnita will be lovingly remembered as a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her son Doug (Anne) Owens of Bethel, OH, and her daughter (Sunnie) Dawn Bressler (Scott) of Hamilton, OH, four grandchildren: Ben (Lindsey), HannaH, Owen, and Preston and three great-grandchildren: Madeline, Alannah, and Claire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Donnita may be sent to Westover Retirement Community 855 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



