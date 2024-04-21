Donoher, Donald James



age 92 of Dayton, passed away Friday April 12, 2024. Don was born on January 21, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas "Ted" and Elizabeth "Bess" Donoher. He was preceded in death by his wife Sonia, son Gary, son-in-law Jim Hansen, sister Jeanne Stiff, brothers Fr.'s Ned Tom and Paul, brother-in-law John Stiff, sister-in-law Gloria, and his niece Mary Ludwikowski. He is survived by his children Paul (Michele) of Kettering, Maureen Hansen of Dayton, and Brian (Joni) of Kettering; grandchildren Kevin (Sarah), Shannon, Meghan, Kerry and Mackenzie; great-grandsons Michael and Kaiden; and nephews and nieces Tom and Jim Stiff (Monica), Catherine Bush (Alan), Bob Ludwikowski, Jane Sonstroem (Jed), Carol Stiff (Marita) and their families. Don graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1950 and the University of Dayton in 1954. He entered into the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony with Sonia on September 25, 1954 at St. Agnes Church in Toledo, Ohio, officiated by his brother Fr. Ned Donoher. Following their wedding Don and Sonia were stationed in Germany to fulfill his ROTC obligation as an officer in the United States Army. After discharge Don worked in a number of sales jobs and as a teacher at Chaminade High School, until he found his career occupation at the University of Dayton. At UD Don served in a number of capacities, most notably in relief of his former coach and mentor Tom Blackburn as head men's basketball coach from 1964-1989. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 AM Friday April 26, 2024 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM Friday April 26, 2024 at St. Charles immediately following the visitation. Don will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409 directly after Mass. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carlyle House Employee Fund, 3490 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be expressed at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



