DOOLAN, Jaquelinne

DOOLAN, Jacquelinne "Jackie"



Age 69 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late David and Margaret DeHaven. Jackie worked in Human Resources for Walmart in Sugarcreek for more than 15 years. She was member of Faith Baptist Church in Beavercreek and volunteered in the nursery and children's church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years James Doolan. Survivors include her sons Dan (Lorie) Doolan and Matt Doolan, grandchildren Brandon, Noah and Marayna Doolan, sister Marti Crick, sister-in-law Carol Horner and nephews Lonnie Wolf, Rob Wolf and Donnie Wolf. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. on, Friday, April 30, 2021, at 12 pm with interment to follow in Mt Zion Park Cemetery. The family will



receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services on Friday. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

