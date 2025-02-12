Dooley, Allie Jay



Allie Jay Dooley, age 95, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 8, 2025, at St. Elizebeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Allie was born on August 21,1929 in Charley, Kentucky, the son of Harrison and Bertha (Edwards) Dooley. Allie was a member of the Springfield Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from Navistar (International Harvester) after 44 years. Following retirement Allie served on various projects for Master's Men of the National Association of Free Will Baptists as well as Samaritan's Purse. He enjoyed playing golf and Chair Volleyball with his friends at the Senior Center in Springfield. Allie was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 52 years Mary Opal Dooley, daughter Faith Fanning, granddaughter Lisa McNelly, grandson Caleb Queen, granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Watts, and son-in-law Norman Watts, brothers: Dewey, Amel, Arnold, Asa, Herbert, Glennie, Albert, and Hansford Dooley, sisters: Nellie Young, Sadie Hayes, Sarah Jane Tyre, and Bertha Gibson. Allie is survived by his children; Greg (Kathy) DeCoursey, Trixie Watts, Debora (Donald) Reed, Rev. Tom (Angela) Dooley, and Son-in-Law Richard Fanning; grandchildren: Greg II (Beckie) DeCoursey, Heather Sherman, Hope (Jim) Duran, Charles Watts, Stephanie (Josh) Marshall, Kristopher (Becky) Watts, Christopher Watts, Joseph Watts, Tina (Mike) Mackey, Amanda Trainer, Joshua Queen, Ruthanna (Justin) Powell, Donita (Matt) Westman, Melissa (Matt) Pitstick, Benjamin Dooley, Laura (Justin) Pennington, and Alan (Karla) Dooley. Allie is also survived by his best friend Vivian Taylor, numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at the Springfield Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Sunset Avenue with Pastor Charles Crider officiating.





