Dora Simpson

Simpson, Mrs. Dora Prater



Was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, public school teacher, and friend. She was married to Dr. Willie Neal Simpson for 56 years. They had one child, Scott Neal Simpson, who preceded her in death on March 31,1996. She was the sixth of eight children born March 12, 1940 in Woodville, Mississippi to Mr. and Mrs. Edward King (Ninnie) Prater. Dora was a 1961 graduate of Alcorn State University where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was crowned Miss Alcorn. She taught in Mississippi, Louisiana and in Ohio at the Valley Elementary School in Beavercreek for 27 years. Dora passed on September 20, 2025 and her services will be held at the Miamisburg First Church of God, September 25, 2025 at 12:00 noon. Viewing is at 11:00 AM. For the full remembrance please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



