DORAN, Rosalie Ann Rosalie Ann Doran, age 82, of Eaton, OH, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Hospital. She was born October 3, 1937, in Oxford, Ohio, to the late Peter Schuler and Margaret Haas. Rosalie was a member of the St. Ann's Sodality and a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Sorority. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a member of the National Trail Rockers. She was a proud and active volunteer for many organizations and causes throughout her life. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald C. Doran, and her two sons, Nicholas (Lora Smith-Doran) and Michael (Meg Doran) Doran. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM until time of mass at the church. Following mass, Burial will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Per the family's request and in accordance with the Governor's mandate for COVID-19, masks will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's Sodality of Visitation Church at 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com

