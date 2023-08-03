Doria, Edward L.



Edward L. Doria, age 94, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023, at Brookdale Englewood. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy. They were married for over 59 years. Edward leaves behind his special daughter, Joyce Ann Doria and special friends, Pam and Phil Chandler. He was born on April 15, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Anthony J. and Josephine (nee Frederick) Doria. Edward graduated from Rayen High School in 1947 and from Case Western Reserve University in 1951 and with a BS degree majoring in Chemistry. He met Dorothy in Youngstown in 1951 and after graduating in 1953 from Youngstown College with a BE degree in Chemical Engineering, entered the U.S. Army where he served as a Chemical Staff Specialist. Edward and Dorothy were married June 4, 1955, at the Post Chapel at Fort Riley, Kansas, by the Catholic Chaplain. They moved to Dayton in Oct. 1955, where he was employed at Inland Div., GMC. They moved to Englewood in 1968 where they lived at 172 Katy Lane, there spending the rest of their very happy married lives until Dorothy passed away on Aug. 30, 2014. Edward was very active in local politics and served two terms on the Englewood City Council in the 1970's. In 1978, he was elected to serve on the Northmont School Board where in 1980 and 1981 he served as the School Board President. He received a MS degree from Wright State University in 1976, majoring in Personnel Counciling. Edward and his wife Dorothy were both very active for many years as volunteers in serving the needs of Children with Learning Disabilities at both the local and state level. Edward retired from General Motors in 1984 and remained active in local politics until 2014 when ill health limited his activities. He was also a very avid reader and studied history and other related subjects during all of his retirement years. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with a Service to begin at 11:00 am with Deacon Dale DeBrosse officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SISCA (172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral