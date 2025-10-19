Doris Crawford

Photo of Doris Crawford

Photo of Doris Crawford
5 hours ago
Crawford, Doris R.

Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

