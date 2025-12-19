Doris Garber

Garber (Denlinger), Doris Jean



Doris Jean Garber, age 98, of Englewood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 17, 2025. She was born on October 7, 1927, to the late Wilbur J. and Opal (Landis) Denlinger in Brookville, Ohio. She and her late husband, Merle, both owned and operated E-Z Cleaners in Englewood for more than 37 years together. She was a longtime member of First Grace Brethren Church and Englewood Grace Brethren Church, where Merle taught Sunday School and they both served as Deacons. They both also proudly served in sharing their ministry to inmates. Doris was an avid fisherman and proudly won awards for having the largest largemouth bass. She enjoyed traveling with her family, where they also fished together in Wisconsin and Canada. Above all, Doris was a faithful woman, who loved her family. Doris is survived by her beloved sons: Gary (Suzanne) Garber of TN, & Lon (Valarie) Garber of CO, grandchildren: Michelle (David) Karlsson, Greg (Elaine) Garber, Jenny Rios, Jamie (Bobby) DiCroce, & Justin Garber, 8 great grandchildren, and sister-in-law: Thelma Denlinger. Service at 11 am, on Mon., Dec. 22, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). Visitation will take place on Mon. from 10 am until the time of her service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



