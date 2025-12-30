Dorothy Chouinard

Chouinard (Simoneau), Dorothy M. "Dotty"



Dorothy M. "Dotty" (Simoneau) Chouinard, age 83, of Troy, OH passed away on Thursday, December 25, 2025 at Spring Hills Singing Woods in Dayton. She was born on January 9, 1942 in Lowell, MA to the late Josephat and Madeleine (Grondin) Simoneau.



Dotty is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Philip and Christine Chouinard of Thorndale, PA; daughters and sons-in-law: Therese and Todd Henry of Manassas, VA; Rena and John Herzer of Dayton, OH and Marguerite Chouinard of Nashville, TN; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Dotty was preceded in death by husband Lucien Chouinard in 2018; brothers: Norbert and Roger Simoneau; and sister Ruth Bisson.



Dotty was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia, where she sang in the choir. She retired from civil service and was an avid baker, enjoyed gardening and reading.



Services will be held at 3:00 PM on January 5, 2026 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM on January 5, 2026 at Baird Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hand, c/o St. Christopher Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia, Ohio 45377.



Dotty's spirit and compassion touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed by her family, many friends, and all who knew her.



