Day, Dorothy Naomi



Dorothy Day, age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away on September 10, 2025. Born January 1, 1953, in Seattle, WA to Raymond R. N. Day & Winifred Valerie Collier Day joined siblings Ray Jr. & Renee as the third of what would become the "Seven Days". Dorothy grew up in Chicago/Evanston, IL & Wooster, OH. She spent her life in the Midwest and committed her life to Jesus on March 15, 1975, thanks to Rebecca Clement Ochsenbein whom she met in High School in Wooster, OH.



She is survived by 2 siblings, Jasiri Djenaba of South Carolina and Winifred R. Day of Oakland, California, several nieces & nephews and many cousins & special friends. She is preceded in death by parents Raymond R. N. Day Sr. and Winifred V. Collier Day along with siblings, Frank C. Day, Renee A. White, Raymond R. N. Day Jr., and Helen E. Day.



Dorothy obtained her dream job when she joined minor league baseball team The Dayton Dragons as Staff Accountant. She enjoyed the Michigan vs. Ohio State football rivalry.



A Memorial Service will be held on October 18, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Dayton, 1000 N Keowee St., Dayton, OH 45404. In lieu of flowers, send donations to either World Missionary Evangelism or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



