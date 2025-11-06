Dorothy O'Shea

O'Shea (Carney), Dorothy Letitia



born September 10, 1927, in Hackensack NJ, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on October 31, 2025 in her home, surrounded by family. Dorothy was an inspiration to many with her "go with the flow" attitude, positivity and humility. She had a love for children and was a teacher's assistant at Dayton Catholic Elementary School. A highlight of the year was when "Mrs. O'Shea" would share the story of St. Patrick, including his statue, driving the snakes out of Ireland. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and liked listening to Irish music. However, in her later years, she was better-known for singing a "rousing" German song. Dorothy loved sitting outside on "beautiful days" listening to the birds sing and enjoying life. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and is survived by her three children: Kathy (Gary), Eileen (Bill), and Terry (Wendy). She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren: Kieran, Eric (Kaleigh), Kristen (Sean), Erin, William, Logan (Megan), Jensen (Cameron), Kellen, and Breckyn (Christian). She was blessed to have 7 great-grandchildren: Maya, Ethan, Rosalie, Anna, Elora, Camden and Iris. The family will receive friends and relatives at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415, on Sunday, November 9th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Monday, November 10th from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. A reception will follow at St. Paul. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Dayton, via their website at www.stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/ To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



