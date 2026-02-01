Dorothy Thompson

Thompson, Dorothy M.



Age 77, passed away Monday January 19, 2026. Dorothy was born July 25, 1948, in Pittsview, AL. She was married to Tommy Thompson for 34 years and was a retiree of the Dayton Veterans Administration Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and trying out new recipes. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorothy is preceded in death by husband Tommy; and sister Lealer Hall of Pittsview AL. Dorothy leaves to cherish her precious memory: son, Michael Thompson (Tina) of Ridgecrest, CA; daughters, Kenyetta Allen (Otis Sr.) and LaKecia Thompson both of Dayton OH; brother; Curtis Jackson of Ft. Mitchell, AL. Nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday February 5, 2026, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2262 N. Gettysburg Dayton, OH. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Ave. Dayton OH.



