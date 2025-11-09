Dorothy Walters

Walters (Roos), Dorothy Ann "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Walters, 86, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025 in Largo Florida surrounded by family. She was born the daughter of Raymond and Mary Magdalene (Gogel) Roos on August 26, 1939 in Dale Indiana. Dottie was a devoted wife, loving mother, and an adored Grammy to her grandchildren. She was married on October 25, 1958 to James Hubert Walters, who preceded her in death in 2020. Though she worked outside the home for a short time as a telephone switchboard operator and as an office worker, she found her greatest joy in being a wife and stay at home mom to their 4 children. She is survived by 3 children, Shawn (Sherrie) Walters of Indianapolis, Indiana, Josh (Lola) Walters of Tipp City, Ohio, and Jamie (Don) Chmiel of Lebanon, Ohio, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Beatrice Eckert (Dick), sister-in-law Sarah (Lance) Drake, and sister-in-law Sue (David) Gibson. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a still born son, daughter Dana in 2016, a great-granddaughter Regina, her parents, her brother and sister-in-law Jim (Betty) Roos, her sister and brother-in-law LaVerne (Guy Neil) Ramsey, brother-in-law Charles "Jug" Eckert, and brother-in-law Chuck Walters. A visitation will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio on November 26, 2025 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. Following the mass, she will be placed in a mausoleum crypt at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio with her husband Jim. Arrangements are being handled by Westbrock Funeral Home in Dayton Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to Ascension Catholic Church.



