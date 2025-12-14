Dorothy Ward

Ward, Dorothy Louise "Dottie"



Born March 8, 1932 to Lawrence and Mildred (Reinhardt) Deis, in Dayton, Ohio and passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025. After the death of her mother she spent her childhood at St. Joseph's Home for Children being cared for by the Sisters of Mercy. She attended Julienne and graduated from St. Joseph's Commercial High School after which she married William (Bill) Ward (deceased), a marriage that would last for 66 years. Dottie's dream of having 4 daughters came true with the births of Carolyn (Steve) Cartwright, Susan (Tom) Schmidt, Janet (Gordon) Brown and Theresa (Jerry) Yoder. As the owner of Royston-Ward Jewelers in downtown Dayton, she was known for her integrity. She embraced the time she spent with her family especially if it meant some good games of Euchre, Rummikub or Scrabble. With humility, Dottie's patience and love was the "glue" that kept her loving family together over these many years. Dottie is also survived by her eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving friends. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm, Monday, December 15 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com