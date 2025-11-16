Dorothy Wynn

Wynn, Dorothy M.



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2025. She was born November 20, 1935, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Mary Siler and Leroy Hunter Sr.



Dorothy retired from the Dayton VA Medical Center.



She is survived by her children: Cheryl Hunter (Brad) Pitts, Kenneth Wynn, Abren Wynn Jr., Janice (Richard) Chiromo, Cynthia Diane (Anthony) Heath, and Sheila Wynn-Arnold (Ernest); a and a special son; Lance Green Sr. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late Abren Wynn Sr., her brother Leroy Hunter, and her grandson Richard Chiromo Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted family, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 17, 2025, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY



