Dorsten, Ronald A.



Ronald A. Dorsten, age 79 of Minster, Ohio, died on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Vancrest St. Marys. He was born on August 22, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harold & Vera (Woehrmyer) Dorsten. He married Marilyn Buehler on June 10, 1967 in Celina, Ohio and she survives in Minster. He is also survived by son & daughter-in-law: Sean & Sandy (Pohlman) Dorsten Minster, daughter Stacey Leffler, Celina, grandchildren: Isaac & Alyssa, Owen, Evan, Grant & Olivia, in-laws: Janet Alspaugh, Van Wert, Dave Buehler, WapakonetaMarcy Buehler, Celina. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Douglas Grieshop, brother Douglas Lee Dorsten, sister Shirley Ann Dorsten, parents-in-law: Walter Buehler & Katherine (Post) Buehler Stevely, in-laws: Carl Buehler, Steve Alspaugh, niece Kristie Cummings. Ron was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He was a graduate of St. Henry High School in 1962, attended St. Joseph College 1962-1964 and a graduate of The Ohio State University in 1967. He was a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association since 1967 Associated Builders and Contractors, Minster Jaycees from 1967 to 1979, President of Jaycees in 1971-1972, Minster Kiwanis President 1984-1985, St. Augustine Church CCD instructor 1970-1998, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees 1986-2002, Board Vice President 1987-1991 and President 1992-2002 Coldwater Lumber Company Board of Directors, Arrowhead Park Golf Club Board of Directors 1988-2000, Chairman of the Building and Grounds 1990-2000, Auglaize Mercer County YMCA Board of Directors 1983-1999, Minster Civic Association (Outstanding Citizen of the Year 2007), Minster Bank Board of Directors 2002-2017, Minster Athletic Boosters (Booster of the Year 2016). Owned and operated H.A. Dorsten, Inc. from 1967 to 2024, was Vice President 1967-1995, President 1996-2006, CEO 1997-2024. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Burial to follow in St. Augustine Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 3 to 7 PM and on Thursday, May 16 from 8:30 to 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand Lake Hospice and Minster Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



