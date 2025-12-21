Dorthea Turpin

Turpin, Dorthea Frances



Age 90 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. She was born November 24, 1935, in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Bessie Richardson Fowler.



Dorthea was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family was the most important thing in her life.



Preceded in death by her husband Weston Turpin, her brother Prentice Richardson, sister Lillian Rhodes, and sister Josephine McFall.



She is survived by her sister Faye Embry; brother John Fowler and brother Jeff Fowler; two sons and their wives, Weston and Libby Turpin, Tim and Sue Turpin; a daughter Dianah and husband David Cavender; nine grandchildren: Matthew Cavender, Sarah Schindler, Danielle Sparks, Jessica Foiles, Michael Turpin, David Turpin, Rebecca Colemann, Stephen Turpin, Faith Elleman; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Friday, December 26 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm with Pastor Donald Curtis officiating. Burial will be in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Reception will be immediately following at Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



