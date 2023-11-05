Dougherty, Juanita

Dougherty (Norris), Juanita



Juanita (Norris) Dougherty passed peacefully on the morning of Nov 1, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton, just shy of her 95th birthday. She is predeceased by her sister Geneva and parents Albert and Molly Norris and survived by her daughters Nancy (Sutton), Linda (Rodenroth), son-in-law Ron Rodenroth, 5 Rodenroth grandchildren Steven, Holly (Lebamoff), Ann (Lundgren), Jason, Danielle and 8 great grandchildren.



She was a lifelong Dayton resident and graduate of Kiser High School. Her grandparents on both sides were farmers and as a youngster she relished trips to see them. She loved to ride the horses and mules and often wondered aloud if she was meant to be on a farm.



She married right after WWII and worked many years at Ester Price and John's Italian market on 3rd Street while raising her two daughters. Always the giver, she was the primary caretaker for her mother, father and sister during their final time of need.



She spent her last six years in the home of her daughter Linda surrounded by family and her beloved wiener dogs. She loved to watch the deer, turkeys and squirrels outside her window. Never one to complain, she dealt with life's challenges head on. She was fiercely independent and determined not to be a burden. She rose every morning, made her bed, breakfast and started her day with a smile and a positive attitude. Mentally alert and vibrant to the end, she was engaging and showed a genuine interest in all her visitors. She was a shining example of how to age gracefully.



A die hard Reds fan, she suffered mightily thru each winter, waiting for opening day, only to suffer more, once their season was underway. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Interment will be in Willowview Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



