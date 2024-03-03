Doughman, Edward William



Edward William Doughman, passed away peacefully with his son at his side, after a long degenerative illness on Febuary 27th 2024.



Edward ( Eddie ) was born to Eugene and Dorthy Doughman on July 29th 1946, in Middletown, Ohio. Eddie married Sheila Ann Mee and together they had one son, Marc Edward Doughman.



Eddie attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Eddie had an 'entrepreneurial spirit', he owned several businesses throughout his life. He owned and operated Madison Inn located in Middletown Ohio. Later he moved to Miamisburg, Ohio and owned and operated Kings Row Fireplace shop located in the Dayton Mall. He then moved to Michigan where he owned and operated Burning Embers Fireplace Shop. Several Years later he built and opened the Portage Pub in Portage Michigan. After selling the Portage Pub, Eddie went to Edwardsburg Michigan and purchased, 5 Points Auction. Eddie's final pursuit was owning the Williamsdale Inn located in Hamilton, Ohio.



Eddie had been in declining health for several years. He fought the good fight and took what life threw at him the best way he knew how.



Eddie was proceeded in passing by his sister Toni, sister Jackie, sister Faye, as well as his father and mother.



Eddie is survived by his son Marc, three grandchildren, Nicholas ( Natalie ) Doughman, Tristan Doughman, and Joseph Doughman. His first great grand child, is due to arrive soon.



No funeral arrangements at this time.



