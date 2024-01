Doughman, Walter Allen "Walt"



age 86, of Oregonia, OH, formerly, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024. Family will greet friends from 10am to 11am on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Funeral service to follow at 11am. For complete obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com