Douglas Good

Good, Douglas Lee



GOOD, Douglas L., age 82, passed away October 3, 2025. Born in Troy, Ohio, he graduated from Troy High School in 1961 and from the University of Cincinnati in 1966, where he met his wife, Paula. Doug served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, reaching the rank of Second Lieutenant and serving in Germany. Doug and Paula eventually settled in Huber Heights, Ohio where they lived for nearly 50 years. Doug retired from Dayton Superior after a long career in Industrial Relations and Human Resources. Doug enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing trips on Lake Erie, and getting a good deal on a car. In retirement, he volunteered at St. Mary's Foodbank and drove for the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center. He is survived by his son, Andrew Good; daughter, Nicole and her husband, Jared Lambert; son-in-law, Chris Gauder; sister, Linda Johnson; three grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paula; daughter, Heidi; and brother, Alan.



Funeral service 6 PM Friday, October 10, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Doug's memory.



