Douglas, Rod M.



Rod M. Douglas, 73, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Monday, April 28, 2025. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com