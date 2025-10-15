Douglas Vandiford

Vandiford, Douglas "Doug" A.



Douglas A. Vandiford, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at Soin Medical Center. He was born September 12th, 1947 in New Bern, North Carolina, the son of James and Vastah (Toler) Vandiford. Doug was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, respected public servant, successful entrepreneur, and cherished friend to many. Born with partial cerebral palsy, Doug spent his life walking with crutches-but he never let that define or limit him. Instead, he met every challenge with determination, joy, and a spirit of adventure that inspired all who knew him. Doug graduated from high school in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. He went on to serve in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1979 to 1983, bringing integrity and an unwavering commitment to his community during his time in office. His entrepreneurial mindset led him to found a successful consulting firm focused on the healthcare industry-specifically in the dental field, where he worked closely with AFTCO and earned numerous awards for his excellence. Doug was a man who thrived on connection. He had a special gift with people-charismatic, kind, and genuinely interested in others. He loved to travel the world with his beloved wife, Kathy, especially enjoying cruises and spending time in their favorite destination: Jamaica. Whether he was exploring new places, scuba diving in tropical waters, or jet skiing, Doug lived life with enthusiasm. Despite his physical challenges, Doug's life was full of movement, joy, and activity. He had a great love for games-particularly cards-and loved time spent with his Friday men's lunch group. He was also a devoted animal lover. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Doug was deeply involved in his congregation, contributing his time, energy, and love in service to others. His faith was a cornerstone of his life and a source of strength to him and those around him. In honoring Doug, we remember a man who refused to be defined by limitations and instead built a life full of purpose, passion, and love. Doug is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Vandiford; children: Chris Vandiford (Sophia), Douglas Vandiford, II (Courtney), Susan Hatcher (Rick), Heather Ahee (Jack), Melissa Lewis; a sister, Sharon Miller (Randy); ten grandchildren: Chase Burton, Chelsea Burton, Christopher Vandiford (Sabrina), Chandler Vandiford (Katie), Emily Kinman (Jesse), Lauren Hatcher, Ricky Hatcher, Luke Hatcher, Greta Vandiford and Elsa Vandiford; eight great-grandchildren: Gabriella, Evelyn, Armani, Kal-el, Hal, Jonathan, David and Maggie; sons by choice: Adam Brouhard and Christian Livingston; nieces and nephews: Ray Vandiford (Debby), Brian Vandiford (Rena), Kevin Willoughby, Sarah Gullett and Daniel Nelson; an uncle Larry Toler; brother-in-law, Stephen Nelson (Amanda). Doug is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Ann Willoughby and Mike Vandiford. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 17th, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Dale Rd., Springfield, 45502 Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





