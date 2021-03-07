X

DOWELL, Norma

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DOWELL (Borum),

Norma Jean

Age 85, was born to the late Jordan Sr. and Anna L. Borum on May 3, 1935, in Dayton, OH. She later relocated to Boynton Beach, FL, where she passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dowell, Jr.; daughter, Nelia Blankenship; brother, Jordan Borum, Jr., and sister, Betty Seldon. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, DeWitt Dowell (Lula), Donald Hall (Kathleen), Michael Dowell and Terry Dowell (Daphne); daughters, Olivia Knight (Robert), Carolyn Lee, Cynthia Payne (Alfred) and Pamela Thomas (Robert); sister, Evelyn Reese; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Borum, Carolyn Milliner and brother-in-law, Walter Seldon and very special friend, Herbert Plofsky. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 12 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5561 Hoover Ave., Pastor Gerard Seldon, Eulogist. Family will receive guest one hour prior to service.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.