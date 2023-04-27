Dowling, Judith



Judith A. Dowling, 77, of Bay Village; beloved wife of James Dowling, III for 56 years; loving mother of Joseph Dowling and James IV Dowling (Marie); and cherished grandmother of Noah and Sara. Passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Chrohn's and Colitis Foundation, or Alzheimer's Association, or Hospice of the Western Reserve. Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Busch Funeral Home 32000 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011. Funeral mass will be Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon. www.buschcares.com 440-937-6175

