Downer, John Kern



66, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 21, 2024, in his hometown of Hamilton, Ohio. A longtime resident, John was a beloved figure in the community, known for his warmth, kindness, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. Born on April 15, 1958, to the late JoAnn and John Downer, John spent his early years in Ohio and Texas, where his enduring passion for the Dallas Cowboys was born. He shared a close bond with his sisters, Lisa and Beth, and cherished the many memories they created together. In 1989, John married the love of his life, Linda Downer. Their marriage was a beautiful journey filled with great adventures, shared laughter, and a deep, abiding love. John was a devoted husband, a loving father to Grant (Hannah) Downer and Holly (Jared) Hornfeck, and a doting grandfather to Everly, Milo, and Carson. His family was the center of his world, and he took immense pride in the lives they built together. John's life was rich with experiences and passions. He was an avid traveler, always eager to explore new places and immerse himself in the unknown. His stories of the adventures he embarked on were legendary among friends and family. Music, too, was a constant companion in his life, as was his love for football. John's passion for the sport was infectious, and he often shared it with those closest to him. He would prefer that instead of mourning, his loved ones gather to watch a Bengals or Cowboys game, celebrating his life with the same joy he brought to those around him. He always wished for his ashes to be spread over the Cowboys' field, a final tribute to the team that brought him so much happiness. John lived his life as a testament to purpose, love, and the importance of cherishing every moment. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but the memories he created will remain a lasting comfort, a beacon of the incredible life he led. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com