DOWNEY, Nancy



Clare Annich



Age 89, of Far Hills Ave., passed away on June 28, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. A native of Kingston, Pennsylvania, she had resided in Dayton, Ohio, since November 2020. Prior to that Nancy lived in her beloved mountains near Waynesville, NC, since 1993 where she was a floral designer. Previously she had resided in Satellite Beach, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Clara Kokenda Annich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Downey Jr, a sister, Norma Gay Dale, and brother, Norman Braun Annich. She graduated from Geisinger School of Nursing in Pennsylvania and practiced nursing for many years, following in her mother's footsteps. She is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Anne and



son-in-law Leo Carraro of Taylors, South Carolina, her son Todd Downey, a granddaughter Katherine Downey, four nephews, David Dale, Gary (Anne) Dale, Stephen (Margaret) Dale, and Brian Dale, grand-nieces, Erin, Cynthia, Alison, Cecilia, and Haley Dale, and grand-nephews, Timothy and Casey Dale. Services will be held at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville, NC, on Sunday July 10. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 and be followed by the service. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts, where she will be beside her husband Paul. Nancy and Paul were faithful members of the First United Methodist Church of Waynesville since moving to Waynesville in 1993. Nancy was known for her love of all animals. Although recently passed she had 3 beloved cats: Prissy, Motley, and Murphy. She adored her "grand-puppies" Callie, Tiki, Abby and Clancy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tenth Life Cat Rescue, PO BOX 178, Alpha, OH 45301,



http://www.thetenthlife.org/.

