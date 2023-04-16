Downing, Daniel

DOWNING SR, DANIEL WAYNE



Obituary for Daniel Wayne Downing Sr.



Daniel Wayne Downing, age 76, died in his automotive repair shop in Dayton, Ohio, on March 29th, 2023. Dan, the youngest of seven children, was born in Dayton, on August 20, 1946, to Earl E. and Marie (Clune) Downing. Dan attended Beavercreek High School before serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. Dan was certified in HVAC but could fix anything. He fixed cars, motorcycles, plumbing, electrical problems, skinned knees, and broken hearts.



Dan and Vicki (Rhoden) meet in July of 1971 and married on August 11, 1973. They would have celebrated their 50th this August. Dan ran his shop from 1971-1991, taking a 25- year career detour, renting his shop to Jack Hohl. During his time away from his shop he ran a successful home maintenance business, helped his ailing mother, supported his wife as she completed her education, and kept things going in his family. Dan cared about many things but his family came first, only after his love for God.



Dan is survived by and was devoted to his wife, Vicki, his four children, Daniel Wayne Downing Jr. Michael David Downing, Gwen and Jo Downing-Groth, their children Thurston, Enita, Hannelore, Felix, and Katherine and Ryan Aubry, their children Oliver and Hazel. He is also survived by one brother, Walter Downing, two sisters, Mary Mahan and Carol O'Cull, numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. Dan shared his passion for collecting and restoring vintage hotrods, singing in church and community nursing homes, collecting, repairing and riding motorcycles with many life-long friends. Dan was active in the Emmaus Community and in each church, he served with his wife, South Park, Christ Kettering and Grace United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Donald and Virgil, and sister Marilyn (Downing) Haas.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held for Dan on April 22, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 West Main Street, Springfield, Ohio, 45504. Visitation 11:00-12:00, service 12:00-1:00, and luncheon 1:00-2:00. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Church in Dan's memory.

