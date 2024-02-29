Downs, Iva

Downs (Bowman), Iva Jean



Downs, Jean age 98 of Miamisburg formerly of West Carrollton passed away Saturday February 24, 2024. Jean was born on June 4, 1925 in Richmond, KY to the late Neal and Amanda (Burris) Bowman. She loved to Square Dance. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 676 years John Downs in 2012, son-in-law Vonnie McFaddin in 2016, two brothers Neal Bowman, Jr. and Fontaine Bowman. Jean is survived by her Daughter Becky McFaddin of Miamisburg, 3 grandchildren Brian McFaddin of Saline, MI, Kim (Kevin) Grone of Union, OH, Jen (Brett) Sutton of Springboro, OH, 8 great-grandchildren Hunter, Braxton, Jameson, Reagan, Macy, Nolan , Claire and Luke. Funeral services will be Monday March4, 2024 at 11 a.m. from the Sanner Funeral Home 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Dr. Joe Getts officiating. Vsitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday (10 a.m. 11 a.m.) Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Jean's memory.



